Police searching for driver who shot at another car in road rage incident

This is the fourth road rage incident involving guns 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reported on in about a month.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who opened fire on another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident.

It happened Sunday morning near 4 Mile Rd and Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township.

Kent County deputies say this latest road rage incident started with a vehicle accident on Plainfield Ave around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

"The at-fault vehicle backed into another vehicle and then fled the scene," said Sgt. Eric Brunner, a spokesperson with the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the damaged car then followed the at-fault driver west onto 4 Mile Road, trying to get vehicle information while calling 911.

"That vehicle in front started to fire shots at the vehicle behind them," said Brunner.

No one was hurt, but a house on 4 Mile Rd was hit by a bullet.

Deputies say this was not a case of self-defense.

"It's not a self-defense issue," said Brunner. "Obviously we know if someone is shooting at me or hurting me, we have the right to self-defense. But if that's not the case, that's not the case."

Road rage incidents have been on the rise for years.

"We've investigated people who have shot at each other over what started as a simple traffic issue; someone made a mistake," he said. "We've had someone stab someone else's tire at an intersection while they were waiting because someone was frustrated."

This is the fourth road rage incident involving guns 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reported on in about a month.

On July 16, a woman was shot in Grand Rapids around 3:18 p.m. on Temple Street and Eastern Avenue SE. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On July 17 in Ottawa County, two people were fighting in the roadway on 136th Ave near Riley St. The 911 caller stated that one subject had a gun and that a shooting may have taken place, however no shots were fired, and an arrest was made.

On July 19 in Mecosta County, a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Murder after allegedly firing upon a vehicle that passed him on the road.

"We don't know what that other person's day is and what they're going through at that time. Why they're driving slow or why they're doing what they're doing," said Brunner. "If we stop and try to think about other people before ourselves, that may calm us down a little bit, because we don't know what the other person's going through."

If arrested, the suspect could face anywhere from a Reckless Discharge to Attempted Murder charge depending on the facts of the investigation.

KCSO is working on a vehicle description, so if you have any information about this case or any doorbell or surveillance video, you're asked to contact KCSO at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.