GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man connected to the Grand Rapids Margarita Madness 5K Run that was shut down Saturday has been officially charged.

According to Sgt. Cathy Williams with the Grand Rapids Police Department, Aaron Quincy Scott, 41, was charged with sale, delivery and importing alcohol without a license. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Williams said Scott's wife was also arrested but not arraigned. Both were event organizers for the race.

On Saturday, GRPD said the race was denied their liquor license by the Liquor Control Commission in Lansing, but Sgt. Dan Adams said "it was discovered they were still selling and supplying drinks and not checking ID's for minors."

On the Facebook event for the run, thousands of people said they were planning on going. After the event came to an early end, people started posting on the page asking for refunds.

Police also said one person was arrested for the liquor violation and another was arrested for interfering with officers who were making that arrest.

"This is a good example of how Grand Rapids assists event organizers in an effort to showcase our great city, but conducts checks and balances on all events to ensure the safety of the community and visitors," said Sgt. Adams.

