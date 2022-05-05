Man charged with open murder in shooting death of Grand Rapids woman

Stacey Majewski was shot and killed in her home on the 1800 block of Stonebrook Drive NE around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is being charged with open murder in the shooting death of Stacey Majewski.

The pistol used in the shooting was found by officers about 20 feet from the front door of the home. Officers say that after responding to the scene, they found Majewski lying on the bed of a second-floor bedroom with significant blood loss and a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries around 4 a.m. on Monday, May 2.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide by gunshot wound.

Khalil Childrey, 24, is charged with open murder and felony firearm in the case.

In a probable cause document released by the 61st District Court on Thursday, it is said that Childrey had been living with Majewski and her two sons for three years.

The shooting is said to have taken place after an argument between Khalil and Childrey on Sunday evening. Both sons were at home at the time.

In the document, one son said that he heard a door slam and then a loud noise in a second-floor bedroom after returning home from work. When the son went to investigate he said he saw Childrey standing in the bedroom he shared with Majewski with a gun in his hand.

Majewski was said to be lying on the bed surrounded by blood.

The other son, who was also home at the time, said he also saw Childrey holding a gun in the bedroom after he left his room on the second floor because of his brother's yelling. The son called 911 and said during the call that "My momma got shot!" and responded to the 911 dispatcher's question about who shot her with, "Khalil Childrey!"

The sons say that Childrey fled the home after the shooting.

Officers located Childrey in the area of Service Dr. NE and Ball Ave NE sometime after the shooting occurred. Officers say that he was taken into custody without incident, immediately giving himself up.

The document shows that after Childrey was arrested, he was brought in for questioning and was found to have blood on his hand, finger and thumb.

During questioning, Childrey disclosed that Majewski had invited him to move in with her and her children three years ago. Childrey also added that originally there was no expectation of a relationship, but that changed, and he says that Majewski started to become possessive of him.

The probable cause document said that Childrey told investigators that on the night of the incident, Majewski was trying to kick him out of the house and he tried to stop the argument by repeatedly closing the door to their shared bedroom with her on the other side.

Childrey then told investigators that once she entered the room he felt "boxed in" and repeatedly told the investigators that "he wished shutting the door worked because he did not want things to go further."

The court document says that the argument continued inside of the bedroom and Childrey said his heart began beating really fast and his body started to shake. Childrey added that he was "scared and had to defend himself." After that, the document says that he told investigators that everything went black.

A short time later, Childrey asked for a lawyer.

The court documents also note that the Grand Rapids Police Department has had multiple contacts with Majewski and Childrey when she reported being physically assaulted by him.

Childrey is currently incarcerated at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

