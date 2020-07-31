x
Man in stable condition after being shot on city's southeast side

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. near Wealthy Street and Hollister Avenue SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the torso Thursday just after 6:00 p.m.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the victim was walking near Wealthy Street and Hollister Avenue SE when a vehicle with multiple people inside drove past and shot at him three times. The victim was hit once in the torso.

He was driven by a private vehicle to Butterworth Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation at this time and no suspects have been arrested. 

