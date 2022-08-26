Muskegon Co. Prosecutor considers charging teen, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult

There has been an alarming rise within the last year of crimes involving juveniles with weapons.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is considering whether or not to charge a teenager, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult.

The incident happened on Broadway and Riordan in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, August 23, where according to Muskegon Heights Police, a 17-year-old boy shot at responding officers during a vehicle pursuit.

He was a passenger in the car while another teen was driving.

"This particular incident resulted in an accident with two other vehicles," said Matt Roberts, Chief Trial Attorney at the prosecutor's office. "It's our understanding, fortunately, those other individuals involved weren't injured. But certainly the driver of that vehicle did sustain some serious injuries so this was a very dangerous situation."

The suspect ran away after the crash, but was arrested at an address on Fleming Street in Muskegon Wednesday, August 24.

He was taken to the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center on charges of fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, and aiding and abetting.

Roberts says if he's charged as an adult, he could be charged with Assault with Intent to Murder or Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm.

They'll investigate whether or not he has any prior involvement with the court system and which services have been offered before making that final determination.

Prosecutors say a potential solution would be to charge more juveniles as an adult after exploring all other possibilities.

"Unfortunately, I think juveniles are under the impression, or adults using juveniles as part of the operation, that juveniles are going to be dealt with far less severely than adults in face less consequences and we're trying to overcome that."

The prosecutor's office is working more closely with the courts and probation services to determine whether juvenile court or going to adult court is the better option.

"The hope is that the message gets out to juveniles that just because you are a juvenile, doesn't mean you'll end be treated as a juvenile in the system," said Roberts. "The court does allow us, under the right circumstances, to treat that person as an adult and that means you get adult consequences."

Roberts expects to make a decision on whether to charge the teenager as an adult next week.

