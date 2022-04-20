Muskegon police identify both victims in fatal Monday night shootings

At this time, there is no information available showing that the incidents are related.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department has identified the victims in two separate shootings that occurred Monday night.

The first shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Emerald Street. Police have identified that victim as 31-year-old Laquon Robinson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police found that victim, Junius Evans, 20, unresponsive at the scene. He succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this time, there is no information available showing that the incidents are related. However, police say they do not think these shootings were random. No suspect information has ben released.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Muskegon Police Department. Anyone with information regarding either shooting should contact the police department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

