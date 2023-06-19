Muskegon teen charged in Manistee shooting Friday

A 19-year-old from Muskegon is facing multiple charges in relation to a shooting in Manistee on Friday.

MANISTEE, Mich. — A teen from Muskegon was arraigned on multiple charges Sunday in relation to a shooting that took place in Manistee on Friday.

Deontae Deshawn Duncan, 19, was arraigned in the 85th District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Weapons Firearms Received and Concealing, Weapons Carrying Concealed and two counts of Weapons Felony Firearm.

The shooting took place on June 16 on 5th Street in Manistee around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

First responder found a 36-year-old Traverse City man shot in the abdomen at the scene. He was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and is now recovering in stable condition.

Police say they later found Duncan suffering from two gunshot wounds to his extremities and took him into custody.

Preliminary investigation into the incident shows that it was drug related.

Duncan is currently lodged at the Manistee County Jail with a bond set at $750,000.

