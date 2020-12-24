Police investigating after six cars set ablaze overnight at Bayberry Pointe Apartments

The investigation is still ongoing and the cause of the fires is still unknown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after six cars were set ablaze at Bayberry Pointe Apartments early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to 530 Bayberry Pointe Drive NW, around 1 a.m. to find six cars on fire. The investigation is still ongoing and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Police say there were no reported injuries but three cars were destroyed and three others were damaged along with a damaged carport.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Observer.

