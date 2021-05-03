Portage woman hospitalized after road rage incident

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect vehicle to contact them.

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage woman was hospitalized with major injuries after rolling her car during a road rage incident on March 23.

Police say the incident happened on US 131 where a man driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck acted confrontationally toward the Portage woman, who was driving a gold Honda Accord. She had changed lanes multiple times to avoid conflict, according to police, but the man repeatedly changed lanes in front of her and continued to confront her.

The man later braked abruptly in front of the woman, causing her to veer off the roadway to avoid a collision. Her vehicle hit the median and rolled several times, police say.

Her young child who was also in the vehicle was not seriously injured.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect vehicle. The driver of the truck is described as a heavy-set white man with gray hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100. Silent Observer can also be found online by clicking here.

