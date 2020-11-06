Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that left GRCC student injured

Silent Observer is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are hoping the public can help them locate the driver in a hit-and-run incident from last month that left a college student badly injured. Silent Observer is also offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

According to a press release, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at the corner Franklin Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Police said Dayne Lobdell, a student at Grand Rapids Community College, was going east, up the hill on Franklin Street SE, on his motorcycle when a 2012-2013 white Chevy Impala rolled through the stop sign on Kalamazoo to head west on Franklin.

The press release said Lobdell had little time to react and he collided with the front, left corner of the Impala and flew over his handlebars. He was thrown 20-25 feet before smashing into a parked car. The driver of the Impala did not stop and took off immediately after the crash happened, police say.

Lobdell was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital, and according to police he is still in a lot of pain. Police said Lobdell has injuries to his right ankle, left knee and right shoulder, as well as cuts, scrapes, bruises and road rash all over his body.

Police did not provide a photo of the exact Impala involved, but said it looks like the one in the photo below. The vehicle involved in the May 22 crash has tinted windows, possibly gold rims and should be missing part or all of its front bumper due to the crash.

Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating and asks anyone with information as to who was involved to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org.

Silent Observer will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for tip information that leads to the arrest of the person involved.

