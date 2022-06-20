Fremont man charged with assault with intent to murder in connection to shooting

One person was hurt following a shooting on June 16. Steven Skinner was arrested that night and arraigned the day after.

FREMONT, Michigan — A 31-year-old Fremont man is facing felony charges in connection to a shooting that left another person hurt earlier this month.

On June 16, authorities responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. at an apartment in downtown Fremont on Main Street, near Division. One male victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody that night, and he was arraigned the day after.

Monday afternoon, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Worth Stay announced Steven Skinner is now facing the following charges:

Assault with intent to murder, in violation of MCL 750.83, a felony punishable by life or any term of years in prison

Felony firearm, in violation of MCL 750.277b, a felony punishable by 2 years in prison to be served consecutively to any other sentence

Possession of a firearm under the influence of alcohol, in violation of MCL 750.237(2), a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail

Domestic violence, in violation of MCL 750.81(2), a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30 at the 78th District Court in White Cloud.

If you or someone you know have knowledge that could be useful for this ongoing investigation, you can contact the Fremont Police Department at (231) 924-2100.

