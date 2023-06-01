Third suspect charged in 2022 shooting death of 2-year-old in Battle Creek

Hashim Bell Jr., is the third suspect in this case to be charged. He is facing open murder charges after being arrested Wednesday.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 19-year-old was arraigned Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old in September 2022.

Authorities were able to take Bell into custody after conducting a traffic stop in the area of North Washington Avenue and Ardmoor Drive, while investigating a separate weekend shooting.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. on September 20, 2022, in the 100 block of Cliff Street in Battle Creek.

Police say a black SUV drove past the home and fired several rounds into the house, hitting 2-year-old Kai Turner. Kai later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Kai was sleeping in his bed at the time and was the only person hurt. Police believe Kai was not the intended target.

Two additional suspects, 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and a 17-year-old minor, are still awaiting trial.

Police arrested all three in September, the week of the shooting, but they did not have enough information and evidence to charge Bell at that time.

Investigators were able to uncover additional evidence in this case, in order to bring formal charges against Bell.

A trial date has not yet been announced.

