GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning for a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said at 2:46 a.m. officers responded to Arena Place Apartments at 55 Ottawa Avenue SW on a report of a stabbing. A 24-year-old man had a stab wound to his upper chest.

The woman knew the victim, police said, and she was taken into custody.

The injuries were serious, Wittkowski said, but not life threatening. The victim was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was lodged at the Kent County jail, and a prosecutor will determine charges.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.