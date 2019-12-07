LOU ANNA SIMON IN COURT | Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon is expected back in court Friday morning, to resume her preliminary hearing in connection to the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

GUN LAKE DROWNING | A woman drowned in Gun Lake Thursday, making this the third water emergency this month. Authorities did not reveal the victim's name or any other circumstances surrounding her death.

LOWELL LAKE DROWNING | A 41-year-old man drowned in Lowell Lake at Pebble Beach in Stoney Lakeside Park Thursday. The lake is murky and deep, so it took crews a while to find the victim -- although several people on shore joined the search and assisted with the rescue attempt.

R. KELLY ARRESTED | R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on federal sex trafficking charges, news outlets report. The 52-year-old singer was taken into custody by New York City police detectives and federal investigators on charges in a 13-count indictment.

COAST GUARD BUST | Wild, stunning video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows crew members board a vessel they suspected of smuggling drugs. In the dramatic, camera-captured scene, crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro intercept what they called "a self-propelled semi-submersible."

THE FORECAST | Warmer and more humid air returns to the region this weekend. Today will be sunny and seasonable.

