GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, Feb. 12 is an important day for state school funding -- it's Count Day.

School count day is the day when all the public schools in Michigan tally up the number of students attending their school. Count day information is critical to districts, because each student translates into state funding for the school.

School aid is based on the number of students legally enrolled on or before the official count day. It's mandated through the State School Aid Act.

There are two count days each school year. The first is fall count day and its attendance makes up 90% of a district's funding -- it always occurs on the first Wednesday in October.

The second is spring count day, which always occurs on the second Wednesday in February. It represents 10% of the state funding to schools.

Parents, students and community members are asked to spread the word about count day and make sure students are in school that day.

Grand Rapids Public Schools had their best count days in recent history back in October. The district saw a 20-student increase over fall of 2018 and a 214-student increase above their budgeted projections which is worth more than $1.7 million. District leaders are hoping to see those numbers continue. With the additional funding, the district will attract and retain the best teachers in the state.

