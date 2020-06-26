Fatal crash in Mecosta County

A child was also in the passenger vehicle, the child was unharmed.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old woman from Paris, MI is dead following a two car crash in Mecosta County Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Northland Drive, south of 22 Mile Road for a two car crash with entrapment.

When deputies arrived, they found that a northbound pickup driven by Andrew Hawley, 46, of Big Rapids, collided with another car driving southbound by Shannon Lucas, 33, of Paris. A child was also in that vehicle, buckled in a child safety seat.

Investigation on the scene relieved that the southbound vehicle crossed the center line when the crash occurred. The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries.

The other driver was entrapped in the vehicle due to impact. After the woman was freed, Aeromed transported her to Spectrum Health Big Rapids where she later died from her injuries. The child was transported by family to the Spectrum Health Reed City to be treated for possible injuries.

