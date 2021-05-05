Finding Furever Homes: Empty the Shelters begins May 5

Bissell is covering the bulk of adoption fees, with most adopters paying just $25 or less.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now is the time to add a furry family member to your home.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s biggest adoption event kicks off Wednesday with several local shelters participating. Empty the Shelters is taking place over the next 5 days, May 5-9, with the mission of finding loving forever homes for animals in shelters.

Empty the Shelters began in 2016 and has evolved to include hundreds of shelters all across the country.

According to a BISSELL Pet Foundation spokesperson, millions of cats and dogs enter shelters every year and millions of them are euthanized because of overpopulation.

That is why the need is so high for people to choose adoption — it saves lives.

In Michigan alone, 42 shelters are taking part in empty the shelters, with 12 here in West Michigan.

It’s important to remember that some facilities are still operating under COVID restrictions, so do your research ahead of time.

“One positive thing about COVID is that with this appointment-only structure, adopters are actually getting more one-on-one time with adoption counselors to really make sure it’s the right fit for them," Bri Olson, communications specialist with the BISSELL Pet Foundation, said.



Bissell is covering the bulk of adoption fees, with most adopters paying just $25 or less.

For that price you get a pet that is spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. Depending on where you adopt your new family member, county licensing fees may be additional costs you have to consider.

But it’s all worth it to find a best friend for life that brings nothing but unconditional love.

To find a local participating shelter, click here.

