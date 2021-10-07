Grand Haven searching for new home for trollies

Interested in owning a piece of Grand Haven history? Proposals to purchase and restore two trollies are being accepted through Oct. 27.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven is looking for a new home for two trollies that were previously used throughout the city. Proposals are being accepted now through Wednesday, Oct. 27 to locate buyers.

The city is encouraging those interested to share plans to restore or repurpose the trollies, like a food truck or other small business, but all plans must benefit a small business in some way.

A purchase amount should also be included in the proposal. The trollies can be seen at the RV Terrill Building at 1120 Jackson Street and are available for purchase as is.

Interest letters should be sent to the city by 10 a.m. on Oct. 27.

