Coronavirus updates, Oct. 12: West Michigan schools cancel in-person classes

Here are the live updates for Monday, Oct. 12.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

West Michigan school districts going virtual due to COVID-19

Holland High School will be all virtual Monday while school officials use the time to conduct contact tracing for COVID-19. This comes after the district reported one student tested positive for the virus last Friday.

In Rockford, the entire district is moving to virtual learning as well. They will remain remote for the next two weeks. There has been another positive case for Rockford's varsity football team and for the second week in the row, they've had to cancel their practices and games.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,522 daily cases of coronavirus Saturday, making the total 134,656.

There were 15 deaths recorded, and the death toll is now 6,891.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

