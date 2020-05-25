Coronavirus updates, May 25:

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Monday, May 25.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

BBB launches app to help businesses find PPE

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan announced Monday it has launched a free app to help businesses find personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as connect with resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app — which is available to businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations — includes a searchable list of companies that are providing and selling items critical to the reopening process.

The BBB said it would continue to add companies to the list inside the app, and invites other companies that are selling masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and other protective items to add themselves to the listing.

Sunday's cases

In the state's Sunday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 314 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,679. The daily death rate increased by 5, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 5,228.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

