Michigan gyms, pools allowed to reopen Wednesday

They are required to operate at 25% capacity.

LANSING, Mich. — After months of anticipation, gyms owners and fitness buffs are able to regain a sense of normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order reopening gyms and pools on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The facilities may reopen, but at at 25% capacity. The governor also signed strict workplace guidelines that gyms and pools must follow to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

Under Executive Order 2020-175, gyms must require masks at all times, including times of exercise, configure workout stations or implement protocols to enable six feet of distance between individuals during exercise sessions, reduce class sizes to enable at least six feet of separation between individuals and provide equipment-cleaning products throughout the gym.

Gyms, fitness centers, and pools have been closed since the onset of the pandemic back in March. Bowling alleys, which have also been closed, are reopening Wednesday as well -- but only to league bowlers at the moment. Gov. Whitmer has not yet announced when movie theaters will be able to reopen.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.