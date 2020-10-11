Kelloggsville Publics Schools going virtual until Nov. 30

The district said they are going to move students to virtual learning due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kelloggsville Public Schools will be returning to 100% virtual learning for the next two weeks.

In a letter to parents, the district said students that were attending school in the traditional classroom setting are going to move to online instruction due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The district said it has identified "many more" students and staff with COVID-19-like symptoms as well. It was not clear in the letter how many students or staff are suffering from symptoms or if the school has any confirmed cases.

"The health department guidelines require the district to take precautions from having the spread of COVID by having affected individuals quarantine as well as closing school," a letter from Superintendent Samuel Wright said.

During the break from in-person instruction, all the classrooms will undergo a deep cleaning. Grab & Go meals will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays, expect Thanksgiving, in the west parking lot at the high school from 10 to 11 a.m.

"We will continue to partner with the Health Department and will follow their guidelines and requirements," the letter continues. "We are confident that closing the district will result in containing the spread of COVID and that our students will be able to return to a very safe learning environment on Monday 30 November 2020."

