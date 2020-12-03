GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fear of the spread of the new virus, COVID-19, has caused many to change or cancel their spring break plans.

Some airlines are waiving change fees for travelers scheduled to fly before May.

“We were going to see all the usual things,” said Mike Pallasch, who rescheduled his flight to Italy this month, “the Coliseum, Rome, Pompei and a gondola ride in Venice.”

Pallasch and his wife travel a lot in their retirement. They’ve been to China, Greece, and Egypt in the past few years. But he wasn’t willing to risk this month’s trip to Italy. Now, he plans to go in October.

“Not so much I'm worried about getting it,” said Pallasch, “It’s like getting the flu. But you don't want to take it back. You don't want to be part of the problem, and the next thing you know the whole thing has gone global.”

His travel agent helped him change his plans. Shelley Kohtz is the manager of vacations at Witte Travel. She said she’s getting a lot of calls to change flight plans or cancel.

“If you’re one of that part of that demographic that is compromised or have respiratory problems,” said Kohtz, “then I would probably reconsider travel.”

Kohtz said first check with your travel agent, if you booked through one. If not, contact the airline or cruise line directly. They each have different policies on changes and cancellations.

United Airlines is letting travelers who book between March 3 and March 31, 2020 change their flight for free over the next 12 months. It is also waiving change fees for tickets bought before March 2, with travel dates between March 9 and April 30.

American Airlines also has no change fee if you bought your ticket before March 1, and are scheduled to travel through April 30. They can change the flight within one year of the date on the ticket.

Delta Airlines is also offering no change fees for tickets purchased between March 1 and March 31, 2020. That includes travel dates through February 25, 2021.

Kohtz also said your travel insurance may not help you in this situation. It typically won't give refunds for the fear of traveling somewhere. Though it may if you or someone in your family has the virus, or there are travel restrictions on the country you plan to visit.

Gerald R Ford International Airport has added additional hand sanitizing stations across the terminal. Lisa Carr, the director of public safety, said they haven’t seen many flight cancellations or drop in passengers since the outbreak began. However, they are prepared if that were to happen.

“We always think about if something were to happen,” said Carr, “What should we do? What can we do? We look at staffing. How do we maintain the airport at a minimal staffing level to keep our staff safe as well as the passenger?”

Carr said they have also instructed maintenance to sanitize common areas of the airport with increased frequency.

Not everyone is canceling their plans. Kohtz said it’s up to each person to decide if they want to travel somewhere not under advisory and they are healthy.

“I leave in 10 days for spring break, and I’m not canceling any plans,” said Kohtz, “My husband and I are healthy. We plan on going and enjoying our selves, but I will be washing my hands and using hand sanitizer and being careful.”

