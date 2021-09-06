Holland man, passenger hurt after police chase ends in crash

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the crash began in Holland and ended when the driver lost control on a dirt road overnight.

HOLLAND, Mich — Two people are in the hospital after a police chase overnight ended in a crash.

Around 2:20 a.m. Monday, the Holland Police Department was sent to the area of Lincoln and 48th Street in Holland to investigate a domestic situation.

The investigation evolved into a police pursuit that continued into the county.

The chase ended on 84th Street near Frontage street when police said the suspect's vehicle lost control on a dirt road and crashed.

Medics rushed the driver, a 25-year-old man from Holland, and his 19-year-old female passenger to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said the driver is expected to face multiple charges, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

