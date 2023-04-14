x
Woman shot in Wyoming neighborhood Friday afternoon

The Wyoming Police Department says that a woman was shot in a Wyoming neighborhood, no suspect in custody.
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police say that a woman was shot during a domestic dispute in a Wyoming neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The shooting took place on Delwood Ave SW between Engle St Sw and Lee St SW around 2:45 p.m., police say.

Wyoming Police and Fire responded to a call of shots fired and found a person laying in the road when they arrived.

Police say the victim is a 37-year-old Wyoming woman, who was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police say they have identified a person of interest and are searching for a male suspect. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing situation, we will provide more details as they become available.

