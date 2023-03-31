Wyoming Police investigating double killing in morning shooting

Authorities can't say what led up to the violence in the 3000 block of Buchanan Street.

WYOMING, Mich — Two people were killed in a shooting in Wyoming Friday morning.

Wyoming Police Captain Timothy Pols said detectives arrived on the scene of the double killing in the 3000 block of Buchanan around 7:30 a.m., which is between 28th Street and 32nd Street.

Police were tipped off by a 911 caller, who gave them limited info about the situation.

When authorities made it to the home, Captain Pols said two males were both found dead in the driveway. One of the males was in a vehicle and another was found laying in the driveway.

"The exact circumstances of what occurred here is we're in the early stages and is still really being investigated. A gun was recovered from the scene. And we do not believe at this point that there is a danger to the public," Captain Pols said.

The ages of the people killed aren't known at this time. Pols said he believed that one of the people killed lived at the home.

Authorities can't say what led up to the violence.

There is limited information at this point in the investigation, but police said they will share more details as they learn it.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a breaking news story. Check back in for more details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.