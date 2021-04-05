Jeep Invasion returns to Silver Lake

Over 1,000 Jeep vehicles are expected at the 5th Anniversary Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion.

SILVER LAKE, Mich. — Over 1,000 Jeep vehicles are expected at the 5th Anniversary Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion, with a weekend full of trail rides, racing activities, live music and off-road exhibitors at the performance marketplace at Golden Township Park. The event runs from June 4-6.

The Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion continues to unite Jeep vehicle owners and enthusiasts as they share their passion for their vehicles and the Jeep-centric lifestyle.

The event registration fee is $40 June 3 through the weekend. Registration includes wristbands for all three days for up to four people age 13+ (kids 12 and under are free), includes entry into the Jeep Invasion park, dash plaque, pro show-n-shine judging and a swag bag (one per Jeep).

For a full schedule of events, activities, event locations and to register as a participant, visit slsdjeepinvasion.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.