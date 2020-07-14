x
1st female alleges sexual abuse by U of Michigan doctor

She says a school counselor dismissed her complaint about the assault as a “sexual fantasy.”
Credit: AP
FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to "anyone who was harmed" by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The first female to publicly say she was sexually abused by a team doctor at the University of Michigan says she hopes to inspire other women and men to come forward. 

Cathy Kalahar played tennis for the Wolverines in the 1970s. 

She has joined hundreds of Michigan graduates who allege doctor Robert Anderson molested them. 

Anderson died in 2008.

Kalahar told The Associated Press on Monday that Anderson assaulted her during an exam when she was a freshman in 1973. 

She says a school counselor dismissed her complaint about the assault as a “sexual fantasy.” 

