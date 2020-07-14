1st female alleges sexual abuse by U of Michigan doctor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The first female to publicly say she was sexually abused by a team doctor at the University of Michigan says she hopes to inspire other women and men to come forward.
Cathy Kalahar played tennis for the Wolverines in the 1970s.
She has joined hundreds of Michigan graduates who allege doctor Robert Anderson molested them.
Anderson died in 2008.
Kalahar told The Associated Press on Monday that Anderson assaulted her during an exam when she was a freshman in 1973.
She says a school counselor dismissed her complaint about the assault as a “sexual fantasy.”
More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Judge rejects broad outreach in U. of Michigan doctor case
- Michigan seeks to reach 300K students about deceased doctor
- Ex-Michigan tight end Chuck Christian says he was abused
- Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc's assaults
- Ex-Michigan football players join list with sex abuse claims
- Michigan gets more than 100 complaints against former doctor
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.