27-year-old dies after head-on collision in Plainfield Township

Two young children were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man from Byron Center has died following a head-on collision in Plainfield Township Thursday evening.

Sgt. Joy Matthews of the Kent County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 6 p.m. when a Dodge Stratus traveling westbound lost control, crossing the center line and crashing into a Kia Sorento head-on.

The driver of the Dodge Stratus, 27-year-old Thomas Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Sorento, a 40-year-old woman from Comstock Park, and a 2-year-old were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, along with a 9-year-old that sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

West River between Rogue River and Samrick was completely shutdown while crews responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.