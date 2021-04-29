x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

27-year-old dies after head-on collision in Plainfield Township

Two young children were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man from Byron Center has died following a head-on collision in Plainfield Township Thursday evening.

Sgt. Joy Matthews of the Kent County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 6 p.m. when a Dodge Stratus traveling westbound lost control, crossing the center line and crashing into a Kia Sorento head-on.

The driver of the Dodge Stratus, 27-year-old Thomas Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Kia Sorento, a 40-year-old woman from Comstock Park, and a 2-year-old were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, along with a 9-year-old that sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

West River between Rogue River and Samrick was completely shutdown while crews responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.