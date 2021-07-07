'A new lease on life': Grand Haven a step closer to deciding on proposal for old diesel plant

City Council discussed all the options at a work session Tuesday night, and Mayor Monetza says they hope to have a decision by the next meeting on July 19.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — What's next for the old diesel plant near downtown Grand Haven? Well, we might be one step closer to getting an answer.

Three proposals are now on the table and a decision is expected later this month.

The historic building along harbor drive has been pretty quiet for more than a year now, but that's all about to change.

Built in 1930, the plant worked strong until it was decommissioned in June of 2020. It has since sat vacant, but the city is eager to move forward with transforming it into a new space.

"Our staff wants to get it done this year, and move this property along because holding a property and waiting eventually becomes expensive," said Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis.

"This building is a historic, public sentiment," said Grand Haven's Mayor, Bob Monetza. "It's a gorgeous old building, and it's part of the character of the town."

And that's why City Council rejected proposals that included demolishing the building. A public survey showed that more than two-thirds of participants wanted the exterior to be preserved.

"It is an imposing structure," said McGinnis. "It's got some really unique architectural features that you don't see everyday."

City Council is now down to three proposals from two West Michigan developers.

"We are keeping the building, re-purposing it, remodeling the interior, keeping the exterior intact and either having an event space and restaurant, condominiums and restaurant, or a small hotel and restaurant from two West Michigan developers," said Mayor Monetza.

City Council discussed all the options at a work session Tuesday night, and Monetza says they hope to have a decision by the next City Council meeting on July 19.

"I would expect us to pick a direction to pursue at the next City Council, we do want to move along with this process, it's been a long time," said Monetza.

McGinnis said if a decision is made this month, he is hopeful that the project could be finished by the end of 2022.

"It's this wide open, very large-feeling space when you're in there," McGinnis said, "and if somebody could make that work, it would be a very interesting place that people would want to see when they came to Grand Haven."

"We're hoping that this project gives the building a new lease on life which will last indefinitely," said Monetza.

