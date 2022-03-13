18-year-old Holland man killed in Allegan Co. crash

Police say icy road conditions caused the crash.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old Holland man was killed Saturday evening in a crash in Allegan County.

Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on 40th Street in Overisel Township. A northbound pickup truck was traveling on 40th Street when the driver lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Gavin John Broekhuis, was declared dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say icy road conditions caused the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

