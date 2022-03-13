Man arrested after leading police on chase, attempting to carjack vehicle

Police say the driver fled from police until he crashed his vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot and attempted to carjack another vehicle on US-131.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after leading police on a car chase and attempting to carjack another vehicle in Allegan County Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation on M-222 in Watson Township. The driver fled and led the officer on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect driver intentionally struck the officer's vehicle, disabling it.

The driver continued onto US-131, where a Michigan State Police trooper attempted to stop him. The driver refused to stop, and eventually crashed his vehicle into the median near the Martin exit.

After crashing, the suspect fled from police on foot, continuing into the southbound lanes of US-131. The suspect then attempted to carjack another vehicle. Officers were able to remove the suspect from the victim's vehicle.

Police say the suspect is being lodged on multiple criminal charges, and that he has outstanding warrants. His name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

This incident remains under investigation.

