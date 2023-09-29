ArtPrize Closing Awards Ceremony Friday evening

ArtPrize 2023 is wrapping up and winners are being announced.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday evening people will gather at Rosa Parks Circle in Downtown Grand Rapids to learn who will get the "Prize" in ArtPrize.

A total of over $400,000 will be given out in cash prizes to the winners of this year's competition.

The event will celebrate everyone, from artists to donors, volunteers and visitors themselves.

The closing bash will include local food vendors, a beer garden, fire dancers, light shows, keynote speakers, and a live musical performance by the Blue Water Kings Band.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday evening.

