Audit complete in alleged Grand Haven Area Public Schools embezzlement

Brian Wheeler worked at Grand Haven Area Public Schools for over two decades. He died while in custody at Ottawa County Jail in January 2022.

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — 13 On Your Side obtained more information about the extent of the alleged embezzlement of the former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent, Brian Wheeler.

A forensic audit showed that Wheeler did not collude with any other district employees.

The audit showed no one from the Board of Education or staff was aware of the embezzlement, which totaled nearly a million dollars from 2014 to 2021.

13 On Your Side spoke with the school board president on Tuesday, who says he was relieved with the findings.

"We hope we can regain the trust. We will do everything possible to do what's necessary," said Carl Treutler. "The kids in the district are everything to us, we are certainly not happy with what happened, but we're doing all we can."

Authorities discovered irregularities in financial transactions managed by Wheeler for an extended period of time, which were reported by senior staff at the district. An investigation into these concerns had begun in early November 2021.

Wheeler had initially been put on administrative leave in November and was fired after failing to appear at multiple investigative interviews. A warrant was soon placed for his arrest.

Wheeler evaded police for one night before being discovered in Muskegon County. He pleaded no contest to the embezzling charge during a trial in January, just before his death.

