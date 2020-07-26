1 killed in Bangor house fire

Firefighters from Columbia, Covert, Hartford, Lawrence, Watervliet and South Haven all assisted.

BANGOR, Mich. — Seven fire departments responded to a Bangor house fire that killed one, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.

Around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, the Bangor Community Fire Department responded to a report of a house that was fully involved in flames at 20 Cass Street. Additional crews were immediately requested.

The occupant of the house was trapped inside and unable to escape, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal and Van Buren County Medical Examiner were dispatched to the scene of the fatal fire.

The temperature at the time was 94 degrees, causing firefighters to be rotated in and out of the fire. There were no injuries.

Firefighters from Columbia, Covert, Hartford, Lawrence, Watervliet and South Haven all assisted.

