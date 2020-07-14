Intense weekend search fails to locate woman's body

Two people have been charged in Amber Griffin’s apparent death, including her boyfriend.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Searchers from around Michigan are pledging to return to the Battle Creek area to look for the body of a woman who disappeared in late June.

Two people have been charged in Amber Griffin’s apparent death, including her boyfriend, 25-year-old Derek Horton.

About 30 volunteers worked together Sunday, some from as far as Alpena, to try to find the 27-year-old’s body in Calhoun County.

Her disappearance was announced on June 24.

All participants were nationally certified search volunteers.

Cherie Parenteau worked with her dog, Loki. She says the hardest part is not having answers for the family.

Anyone with information about Griffin's whereabouts are asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

