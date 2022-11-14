Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3

Board members voted on a resolution that disagrees with the recently-passed proposal on reproductive freedom.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable.

After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters said yes to adopting Michigan Proposal 3.

Experts say there could be legal challenges down the road.

In Cannon Township, located in Kent County, board members voted on a resolution that would "support law enforcement and protect the health, safety and welfare of Cannon Township children."

The resolution says "Proposal 3 does not limit the rights it purports to create to adults, potentially invalidating numerous existing laws protecting children in matters falling under the broad and under the broad term undefined term 'reproductive freedom.'”

Cannon Township Supervisor Steve Grimm introduced the proposal. He took issue with what he calls Proposal 3's "broad language," which could invalidate age of consent laws.

The measure expresses concerns about Proposal 3's impact on prosecuting child sex crimes.

"We cannot invalidate Proposal 3. We would not try to. Our problem is that we take an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and Michigan. We will support and enforce this law in Cannon Township because we have to. That does not mean though, that we won't try to find ways within the law to protect our children and vulnerable adults," Grimm said.

Before the election, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, who said there is no truth to claims that Proposal 3 nullifies other laws as it only targets the 1931 abortion ban.

You can read the resolution text here:

The board is calling on other entities in Kent County to adopt this resolution.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.