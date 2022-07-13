Coopersville man's body found after police believe he fell from boat

Authorities believe the man drowned after falling from his boat that was tied up in the marina.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Ottawa County marine unit discovered the body of a man near the Grand Isle Marina in Grand Haven.

Responders made the discovery after a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. They found his body floating in the water.

Authorities say the man was from Coopersville and was around 60 years old. They believe he drowned accidentally after falling from his boat that was tied up in the marina.

What led up to the man allegedly slipping into the water is still under investigation, police say. The man has been identified but police are not releasing his name until family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.