Crews respond to early morning house fire in Muskegon Heights

The fire started shortly after 2 a.m. at a home on Collins Avenue near Jarman Street.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a Muskegon Heights home Thursday morning.

The fire started shortly after 2 a.m. at a home on Collins Avenue near Jarman Street.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene said the fire appeared to be contained to the back of the house.

At this time, information is limited. The cause of the fire is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.