Early Morning Rush: Friday, Dec. 31

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Dec. 31.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SAINT MARYS ADDITIONAL BEDS: As another wave of COVID-19 cases is expected to last into the new year, help is on the way for Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital.

The hospital was approved to add 78 beds so it can serve more patients. The state has allowed several West Michigan hospitals to add beds, including Spectrum which added 54 beds earlier this week.

POODLES RESCUED: The Kent County Animal Shelter is searching for the owner of more than a dozen toy poodles found last week in an abandoned home.

We're told someone alerted the shelter to the dogs inside a Solon Township home on Dec. 19 just north of Cedar Springs and the shelter went to remove them. The owner of the home told authorities they did not know how the dogs got inside.

FIREWORKS RULES TONIGHT: If you're ringing in the new year with fireworks, you have from 11 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. on New Year's Day to light them off.

Breaking those hours could lead to a $1,000 fine. Michigan state law also says it's illegal to set off fireworks on public property, as well as while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

ORANGE BOWL TONIGHT: The big day is here for the University of Michigan. The Wolverines make their college football playoff debut tonight in Miami against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. We'll have coverage from Miami all day long.

FORECAST: Winter brings 3 to 6" of snow to West Michigan on January 1st, 2022. Get the full forecast here.

