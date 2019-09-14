DEPUTIES INVESTIGATE INFANT DEATH | Kalamazoo deputies are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. They're asking anyone who has any information to call them or Silent Observer.

CHANCE GUILTY | Jared Chance has been found guilty of the 2018 murder and dismemberment of 31-year-old Ashley Young. He now faces up to life in prison.

MSP SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEEN | Michigan State Police are searching for a missing teenage girl. 14-Year-Old Nevaeh Jo Madeline Snyder was last seen leaving Shepherd High School in Isabella County around 10 a.m. Friday.

KENTWOOD DAY CARE SHUT DOWN | A Kentwood day care on Maple Lawn Street has been shut down and the owner's license suspended for care and supervision violations.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with much lower humidity. Highs in the low 70s. Winds will be from the west at 6-12 mph.

