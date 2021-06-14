Early morning shooting leaves one injured in GR

According to GRPD, the woman who was shot is expected to be okay.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is injured after an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Police say the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday outside the Hall Street Party Store. According to GRPD, the woman who was shot is expected to be okay.

A car in the parking lot was also hit by gunfire, along with a nearby business. Police have not released any information on a suspect.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.