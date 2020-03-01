KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities say a 31-year-old Holton, Mich. man is dead after a crash near Cedar Springs Thursday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 7 p.m. in Nelson Township, near the Cedar Springs city limits.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, 31-year-old Scott Latsch, of Holton, Mich. was traveling north on Northland Drive NE in a 2007 Ford Focus. Investigation revealed Latsch was attempting to turn left onto westbound 16 Mile Road NE when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Volvo XC90 driven by 28-year-old David Garner of Cedar Springs.

Latsch died at the scene of the crash.

The sheriff's office said investigators do not believe drugs nor alcohol to be factor's in the crash, however it is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100.

