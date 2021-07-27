Florida man injured in 2-vehicle crash on 120th Avenue

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Florida man was injured after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive Tuesday evening.
Police say the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. when the man, driving a Ford cargo van, ran a red light while traveling southbound on 120th Avenue. He collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound.
The man was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old Wisconsin man, and his passenger were both uninjured in the crash.
Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.