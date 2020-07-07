Good Samaritan rescues man from burning car

Beebe pulled the driver from the passenger side window through heavy smoke and high heat.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — A good Samaritan rescued a man Monday night who had crashed into a tree in Oceana County. The car was on fire and the man inside was seriously injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:57 p.m. on South Scenic Drive near Webster Road in Claybanks Township.

Oceana County deputies said that when they arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the crashed vehicle had been rescued from the burning car by a passing motorist — a Matthew Beebe from Holland.

The driver, 39-year-old Jeremiah McDonald from Montague, was lying on the road and was suffering from serious and obvious leg injuries. Upon arrival, deputies assisted in treating the man. At that time, the car was completely engulfed in flames.

Beebe said he did not see the crash happen, but that he came upon it shortly after it occurred. He said he pulled the driver from the passenger side window through heavy smoke and high heat.

Deputies also spoke with McDonald, who said the accident happened when he swerved to avoid a deer, went off the road and hit a tree.

McDonald was transported to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon for medical treatment.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: