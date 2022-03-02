The entire project based on this proposal would cost $2.5 Million, and if city council wants to move forward, construction could start as early as next year.

Grand Haven city leaders and the community saw plans for Chinook Pier from developers at two virtual sessions Thursday. It comes almost two years after the buildings there were demolished because of dangerous mold.

Local residents and visitors had the opportunity to ask the developers questions during the Zoom meetings.

"We've gleamed some good ideas with community members' input" Scott Geerlings, president of Midwest Construction Group, says.

Dozens of people tuned in to hear the proposal of a restaurant, retail space and a multi-use market.



"We want to get it right. We only get one chance to do it, at least in our generation," City Manager Pat McGinnis says. "We've received a single proposal to put a development in that area."

The city of Grand Haven received a proposal from Midwest Construction Group, Geerlings Development, Architekura and Abonmarche. McGinnis says people had questions about thinks like parking, size and durability of the buildings.



"These will be resilient buildings that'll stand the test of time so our great-great- grandchildren will still be enjoying whatever we decide to do today, which is why we'll take the time to get it right," he says.

The designs are still a work in progress, and McGinnis says both making sure this area and the water remains publicly accessible and keeps its natural beauty is important to city council.

"Not overwhelming it with high density investments seems to be something most agree on," he says.

Within the next month of so, city council will discuss whether or not they'll move forward with this proposal. Within the next year or so, they'll work out the logistics of funding and a construction timeline.

The entire project based on this proposal would cost $2.5 Million, and if city council wants to move forward, construction could start as early as next year.

