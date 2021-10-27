'Nobody my age knows' | Group hopes to boost young voting in Grand Haven

Organizers are holding a non-partisan event Thursday, October 28 at Grand Armory Brewing to inform young voters about the upcoming local election.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Odd-year, local elections don't attract quite the same hype as presidential or even congressional elections. You don't need to hear statistics to know that. But what Emily Matych finds particularly troubling is how few young people vote in odd-year, local elections.

"The numbers are pretty staggering," she said.

"There were 1650 registered voters 30 and under and only 78 of them actually voted in the primary election on August 3. There were 187 voters 39 and under compared to voters 1,503 voters 60 and older. Right now the older generation is basically deciding everything."

Matych doesn't have anything against her older neighbors. She just wants to let her peers know young people have a voice she thinks should be heard in local issues and elections that have a greater effect on people's day-to-day lives than some might realize.

"Maybe they don't trust the process. Maybe they don't have time to get informed on the candidates and they don't want to be uninformed voters. Maybe they just don't know how much it actually affects their futures and their families. There really could be a lot of different reasons why [young people don't vote], and I think one of the really important things we need to do is start talking about that."

Let the talking begin. Matych and a group of grassroots organizers have put together a non-partisan event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28 at Grand Armory Brewing Company, which is at 17 S. 2nd Street in Grand Haven. From 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be a DJ, trivia, and prizes. The first 50 people 21 and older to show up will receive one free drink ticket. There will also be a stick-note workshop.

"You can anonymously place your thoughts, concerns, or ideas on a large board, and that data will be collected and actually looked at for future candidates and for whoever's on city council," Matych said.

There will be local candidates and elected officials in attendance at the event so young voters can meet them and learn about the issues. However, Matych stresses this is not a campaign event. It is not designed to sway young voters toward a particular candidate or party.

Matych said prior to this year she hadn't been concerned or knowledgeable about local elections or issues, but in doing graphic design work for organizations and candidates she began to question why she wasn't more involved.

"Why don't I know any of this that's going with on all these issues? There are infrastructure issues, environmental issues, housing issues. There are so many issues that are currently being discussed and decisions are being made, and nobody my age knows, yet a ton of us complain," she said.

"I think we really need to make it a fun community event. Let's all sit down and get a beer together, and talk about the issues. Let's talk about what's going on and see what candidates agree with this issue versus this issue, and where they stand."

Election day is Nov. 2.

Curious about what's on your ballot? Click here.

