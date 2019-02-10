GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Silent Observer is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Jeffrey Matthews.

The Grand Rapids Police Department believe Matthews was the unintended victim of a shooting on Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of Clancy Avenue NE.

Police said after the shooting that there was a large crowd on the same block where Matthews was shot. Investigators were "leaning toward the possibility that there may be dozens of witnesses that have yet to come forward."

Silent Observer hopes with the reminder of reward money, someone with critical information that can solve the crime will come forward.

Matthews' death was the 11th homicide in Grand Rapids this year.

Anyone with information about Matthews' murder can contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org.

Additionally, if anyone would like to contact the police directly, they can call the following numbers:

Sgt. John Purlee (616) 456-3343

Det. Adam Baylis (616) 456-3648

Det. Kelli Braate (616) 456-4548

Det. Jim Jorgensen (616) 456-4151

