Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department kicks off Parks and Rec month by sharing 1-star reviews

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department says it strives to improve their parks based on community feedback, but can't do much about these concerns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — July is Parks and Recreation Month and the City of Grand Rapids is teeming with parks and green spaces all over the city.

And to celebrate the kick off of Parks and Rec Month, the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department shared some of its favorite one-star reviews of parks around the city.

The Parks and Rec Department posted the reviews on their Facebook page Friday with the caption "We always view negative feedback as an opportunity to improve, but we're not sure we can do much about these concerns."

Check out the reviews below by the social media manager, Sawyer Johnson.

Riverside Park

Google Maps wrongly assumes Grand Rapidians are enjoying the Riverside park.

Garfield Park

Make sure you go to Garfield Park with good friends or you will have a bad time.

Fish Ladder Park

No fish means no fun for some people who visit Fish Ladder Park.

MacKay-Jaycees Park

One park goer decided not to bee friendly when leaving a review about MacKay-Jaycees Park.

Calder Plaza

If you think giant abstract sculptures are weird, you should avoid parts of downtown Grand Rapids.

Briggs Park

Briggs Park isn't enjoyable if you've never been there, we guess.

Rosa Parks Circle

Being "AWESOME!" just isn't good enough for some people.

Indian Trails Golf Course

Don't you think "Ok." deserves at least two stars?

Huff Park

Huff Park certainly is "Cool." but not cool enough for some.

Coit Park

If hanging out with your kids at a fantastic playground is a waste of time, you shouldn't go here either.

