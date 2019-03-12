GREENVILLE, Mich. — Two 34-year-old Greenville men have been arrested following a robbery at a gas station, and Michigan State Police one of the men was involved in another robbery.

The primary suspect was arrested at a residence in Greenville with the assistance of the MSP Emergency Support Team and Central Michigan Enforcement Team. The second suspect was arrested a short distance away from the residence following a traffic stop.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, MSP troopers responded to an armed robbery at the Admiral gas station at 6990 S. Greenville Rd. A suspect wearing gray sweatpants, a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt, dark shoes and a bandana covering the lower half of his face entered the store with what appeared to be a knife. He took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before leaving the store on foot and possibly getting into a vehicle.

Two days before, the Family Dollar store in downtown Greenville was robbed in a similar manner, also by a white suspect.

MSP and the Greenville Department of Public Safety collaborated to identify the robbery suspects through a follow-up investigation and surveillance footage. They believe the second suspect was only involved in the Admiral gas station robbery.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. at the 64B District Court Tuesday.

